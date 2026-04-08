BALTIMORE — As we've seen since beginning this segment, most of the pets we highlight will absolutely steal your heart. But our latest star will do that with humans — and lady dogs alike.

WATCH: Pets on Set: Gus Pets on Set: Gus

Say hello to Gus! He's two years old and is looking for a new place to call home.

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Gus is that wiggly, goofy guy that every family will love.

He's super friendly with everyone and has lived with children as young as four years old.

Gus will do fine with families who either do or do not have a female dog. However, if you do have a female dog, it would be best to set up a meet-and-greet at the shelter.

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He loves going on walks and is great on the leash. Gus also loves to explore and discover new places.

If you're looking for a dog that is playful and loyal, then he'll be the perfect companion for you.

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If you're ready to adopt this lover boy, he's at the Humane Society of Harford County.

Check them out here:

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone number: (410) 836-1090

Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org