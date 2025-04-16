Pets on Set: Frogtown Fosters (Four Tiny Kittens Edition)

TOWSON, Md. — Today, we have four of the most adorable kittens you have ever seen.
These will be ready for adoption soon, but not just yet.
That's because they are only four days old.
It's important for the kittens to mature for a couple of weeks, and then get spayed and neutered.
Now, if you're thinking about giving one, or all of these kittens a home, you can learn how at Frogtown Fostersin Harford County.
Adoption Fees:
Kittens under 6 months: $150
Older Kittens/Adults: $125
A discount is offered for adopting in pairs
Adoption Fee includes:
- Spay/Neuter
- FIV & FeLV combo test
- Up-to-date vaccinations
- Deworming
- Flea treatments
- Microchip (with lifetime registration)
Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com
Phone Number: (443) 616-4113
Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air