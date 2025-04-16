Pets on Set: Frogtown Fosters (Four Tiny Kittens Edition)

TOWSON, Md. — Today, we have four of the most adorable kittens you have ever seen.

These will be ready for adoption soon, but not just yet.

Frogtown Fosters

That's because they are only four days old.

It's important for the kittens to mature for a couple of weeks, and then get spayed and neutered.

Frogtown Fosters

Now, if you're thinking about giving one, or all of these kittens a home, you can learn how at Frogtown Fostersin Harford County.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:

Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

