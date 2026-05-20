In this week's Pets on Set, meet Christopher, an adorable 5 to 6-week-old kitten currently under the care of the Humane Society of Harford County.

Pets on Set: Christopher Pets on Set: Christopher

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With kitten season in full swing, the shelter is looking for foster homes to help care for kittens like Christopher and his mother. This sweet little guy was super chill but also loved chasing around a strong, the perfect mix of snuggly and playful!

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To celebrate kitten season, the shelter is hosting a kitten shower on Saturday, May 30. The event welcomes the community to contribute supplies like kitty litter and kitten food, learn about the foster program, and enjoy plenty of kitten cuddles.

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Reach out HSHC if you're interested in adopting Christopher when he's ready, or interested in fostering.

Check them out here:

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone number: (410) 836-1090

Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org