Pets on Set: Cash and Micah

BALDWIN, Md. — This week on Pets on Set, we're highlighting two adorable brothers, Micah and Cash, who are currently at Baltimore County Animal Services. These lively shepherd-hound mixes are looking for homes after being surrendered due to their owner's change in living situation. Micah is the shy and docile one, while Cash is outgoing and loves everyone he meets. You do not have to adopt these boys together.

WMAR Cash

These energetic pups are perfect for families with a large yard or those who enjoy running. Ideal adopters would have some experience with shepherds and a willingness to guide their playful energy. If you have another dog in need of a friend, either of these two would make a fantastic playmate. They also lived with cats so no problems with feline friends.

WMAR Micah

To learn more about Micah, Cash, and upcoming BCAS events, check out their Facebook page. Come meet these charming brothers and give them the loving home they deserve!

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.