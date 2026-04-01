BALTIMORE — Your heart will instantly melt when you meet the latest star of our Pets on Set segment.
Say hello to Captain Fantastic! He's three years old and is looking for his forever home.
WATCH: Pets on Set: Captain Fantastic
Captain Fantastic is the sweetest little guy you will ever meet. He's 45 pounds of snuggles and comfort.
He was brought into the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter as a stray just last week and has won over everyone there already.
He'll complete melt into your lap, he's super calm, and will take in all the love and affection you give him.
Captain Fantastic is very treat motivated. He knows sit, and while he was here he did lay down with a little snack help.
He has met other dogs at the shelter and has been great with them. He's best with polite and gentle friends.
If you're interested in giving Captain Fantastic a home, reach out to BARCS.
Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Email: info@BARCS.org
Phone: 410-783-6266
Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm