BALTIMORE — Your heart will instantly melt when you meet the latest star of our Pets on Set segment.

Say hello to Captain Fantastic! He's three years old and is looking for his forever home.

WATCH: Pets on Set: Captain Fantastic Pets on Set: Captain Fantastic

Captain Fantastic is the sweetest little guy you will ever meet. He's 45 pounds of snuggles and comfort.

He was brought into the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter as a stray just last week and has won over everyone there already.

BARCS

He'll complete melt into your lap, he's super calm, and will take in all the love and affection you give him.

BARCS

Captain Fantastic is very treat motivated. He knows sit, and while he was here he did lay down with a little snack help.

He has met other dogs at the shelter and has been great with them. He's best with polite and gentle friends.

BARCS

If you're interested in giving Captain Fantastic a home, reach out to BARCS.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm