Meet Bambi! This energetic 2-year-old is looking for her forever home. She is a friendly, curious pup who just wants to run around and play.

A new family who loves to hike or run would be a perfect fit for her. You probably noticed her gorgeous coat, too. She is a Catahoula Leopard mix and wants to go home with you.

VIDEO: Pets on Set: Bambi Pets on Set: Bambi

This sweet girl is available through the Canine Humane Network. CHN rescues homeless, abandoned and abused dogs from throughout the country. They take the dogs in and work with them to prepare for foster homes and their permanent homes.

They have their Spring Fling Fundraising and Adopt-A-Pet event on Saturday. It's right on the shelter's campus at 13454 Clarksville Pike in Highland.

Their will food trucks, raffles, activities for kids, and, of course, adoptable pups!

It runs from 12 pm - 3 pm on Saturday, April 12.

Phone: 888-436-2236

Email: info@caninehumane.org

Facility: 13454 Clarksville Pike, Highland, MD 20777