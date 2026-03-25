Pets on Set: Aurora

Aurora may be nearly 7 years old, but don't let that fool you — this German Shepherd mix has plenty of energy and an even bigger personality.

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Aurora is at the Senior Dog Sanctuary waiting to find her forever home. Aurora was pulled from a municipal shelter where she had been placed on the euthanasia list, arriving in poor condition. After battling skin infections, UTIs caused by kidney stones, and undergoing a couple of surgeries, she has made a remarkable recovery.

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Aurora is incredibly friendly with people and full of energy — always looking for a good time. She can be a little selective with other dogs, but it mainly comes down to matching her enthusiasm. She needs a playmate who likes to play just as hard as she does.

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As for the ideal home, Aurora is flexible. She can do well with children or without, with another dog or as an only pet.

To find out more information about adopting Aurora or other dogs from the Senior Dog Sanctuary, you can contact them at:

The Senior Dog Sanctuary

8336 WB&A Rd

Severn, MD 21144

443-742-0207

For more information on adoptions, you can visit their website or email them at adoption@sdsanctuary.com.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.