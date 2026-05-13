COLUMBIA, Md. — Meet Albert and Terrance, two charming furry friends in search of their forever homes. They currently reside at Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Pets on Set: Albert and Terrance
We'll start with the delightful 3-year-old, Albert who came to the center as a stray back in January and has been waiting patiently for a loving home ever since.
Albert is best described as your classic cat. This neutered domestic short hair enjoys his independence, often found lounging by the window in a state of blissful concentration, watching “Bird TV.” His personality is that of a curious observer—content to watch the world go by from his favorite perch. Although not a lap cat, Albert’s charming aloofness might just win the heart of someone who appreciates a cat with a strong, independent spirit.
Now, meet our energetic canine guest, Terrance. This 8-month-old all-American mix is still very much a puppy at heart. Bursting with energy and curiosity, Terrance is on the lookout for an active family who can match his zest for life. He’s a lively, treat-motivated fellow, eager to learn with a joyful personality that ensures his tail is never still for long.
Terrance met Albert for the first time during his interview and was curious about him, but showed no signs of a prey drive. New pets will need to meet current pets before you can officially take them home.
If you think Albert or Terrance could be the perfect addition to your family, reach out to Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center.
ADDRESS:
Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center
8576 Davis Road
Columbia, MD 21045
PHONE: 410-313-2780
ADOPTION HOURS:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
10:00AM – 4:30PM
Tuesday, Thursday
1:30PM – 7:00PM
Saturday
10:00AM - 2:00PM
Sunday
Closed
This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.