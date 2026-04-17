Thank you for helping us Pack the Park for another year!

TIMONIUM, Md. — Pack the Park was packed with success.

On Wednesday, WMAR-2 News was out at Meadowood Regional Park, in partnership with Weis Markets, GBMC and Leveling the Playing Field, to collect sports equipment for youth sports programs in need.

Numerous things were donated like snow gear, lacrosse sticks and footballs.

If you couldn't make it out to donate, don't worry!

Leveling the Playing Field has bins located all around Baltimore City and County.

You can click here to find out where those bins are located.

But for now, from WMAR, Weis Markets, and Leveling the Playing Field, thank you for your donations and support.