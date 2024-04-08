Does this lacrosse gear look familiar?

HANOVER, MD — Here at WMAR, we are gearing up for Pack the Park. It's where we ask you for any unused sports gear. We have a big collection drive coming up, on April 17th.

Viewers are always asking questions about what we'll take and if it's OK if the gear is older. But this one email was a bit different, and now we need internet sleuths to help us out before the gear is donated to Pack the Park.

Here's how the story goes. Dave, in Hanover, has a nearly new set of lacrosse goalie gear that he could donate, but he's had it for 15 years!

Why is he holding onto it? Well, he doesn't know who it belongs to.

In an email he shared, "In September 2009, a co-worker found an equipment bag containing an entire set of almost brand new lacrosse goalie equipment along the side of a road in western Maryland. He’s guessing it fell off the top of someone’s vehicle. He tried briefly to find the owner but was not successful and gave it to me because of my involvement in Lacrosse as both a player and coach."

The gear is goalie gear, but the helmet should be a clue to someone. It says "GOAL MON$STER" and "MORRISSEY" on the back, with "72" on the front.

Dave has reached out to everyone he knows, even a niece who is a NCAA women's lacrosse coach, and some of his own former lacrosse teammates, but nothing.

So internet sleuths, we've got lacrosse goalie gear, found in Western Maryland in 2009, with the name "Morrissey", the number "72", and the phrase "GOAL MON$STER" on the helmet.

We know if anyone can find its owner, it's you. And if you have a clue, send it to us at storyideas@wmar.com.

And if you're holding onto old gear, that's yours, please consider donating it as we Pack the Park April 17th.