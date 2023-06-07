Outdoor activities canceled in Maryland due to poor air quality

BALTIMORE — All outdoor activities in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, including those planned for after school, have been canceled due to the poor air quality.

School officials ask that you check with your student's school about alternate arrangements for such events.

This poor air quality comes from the wildfires in Canada.

The smoke in the air is bad for people spending time outdoors.

AACPS: Dear AACPS Families,

Due to the current poor air quality alert, all outdoor activities in AACPS, including those planned for after school, have been canceled. Please check with your student’s school about alternate arrangements for such events. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/78yh8EcUL4 — AACPS (@AACountySchools) June 7, 2023

Due to these unhealthy air quality conditions, all Howard County Government sponsored outdoor activities have also been canceled.