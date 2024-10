BALTIMORE — Bruce Springsteen is taking over Camden Yards tomorrow, September 13.

He's set to perform around 7:30 p.m.

The Boss previously postponed all remaining concerts for 2023, including one scheduled for last this month in Baltimore.

Springsteen is continuing to recover from peptic ulcer disease, which forced the cancellations.

