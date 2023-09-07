Watch Now
Bruce Springsteen postpones Camden Yards concert due to health concerns

FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert "The River Tour" at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 14, 2016. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced that they will begin a tour in February 2023 in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Sep 06, 2023
BALTIMORE — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will no longer be performing at Camden Yards on Saturday.

Springsteen announced on social media that all of his scheduled shows have been postponed.

The decision comes as Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Ticketholders will receive information on a rescheduled date for the Camden Yards show.

