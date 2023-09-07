Bruce Springsteen postpones Camden Yards concert due to health concerns

BALTIMORE — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will no longer be performing at Camden Yards on Saturday.

Springsteen announced on social media that all of his scheduled shows have been postponed.

The decision comes as Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

Ticketholders will receive information on a rescheduled date for the Camden Yards show.