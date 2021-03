BALTIMORE — Local businesses are struggling to stay afloat right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can help support them.

We're letting you know We're Open Baltimore! One of those businesses is Spro Coffee.

The coffee shop started in 2006 in the Baltimore County Public Library in Towson.

The flagship store opened in 2010 on West 36th Street in Hampden.

Spro Coffee is open for takeout and delivery through DoorDash.

They're open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.