Officer injured after shooting at police station near UMBC

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An officer was injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a police precinct Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., a person armed with a gun approached an officer at the Wilkens Precinct and started firing.

Police say the officer was injured and taken to Shock Trauma.

At last word, he is in surgery.

The suspect is in custody and people are asked to stay away from the area.

It's unclear at this time why the person started firing at the officer.

There's no word on the officer's condition at this time.

Baltimore County officials said this act of violence is "shocking" and "outrageous."

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.

