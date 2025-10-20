OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Boardwalk tram is officially a tradition of the past.

Recently officials decided to permanently discontinue the tram, more than a year after a two-year-old was struck and killed on the Boardwalk.

"This decision was not made lightly," an Ocean City spokesperson told WMAR-2 News in a statement. "The Town acknowledges the long-standing tradition and the fond memories many residents and visitors have of the Boardwalk tram, however after thoughtful review and extensive discussion, the trams will not return in their previous form."

The tragic incident caused tram services to be suspended for the 2025 season, with the thought it could return in the future.

We previously reported Ocean City's 2026 fiscal budget estimated the loss of tram service would cost the town $1,560,000.

Currently the town says it's exploring other options to connect visitors to different attractions along the boardwalk.

"The Town is actively exploring ways to reimagine the Boardwalk without the trams and the goal is to introduce new attractions and experiences to connect visitors along the Boardwalk in a safe and enjoyable way."