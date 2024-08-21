Ocean City suspends tram services after 2-year-old was struck, killed on boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has suspended tram services one day after a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed on the boardwalk.

"There are no words to convey the profound sadness we feel for the family and their unimaginable loss. We are devastated and heartbroken," said Meehan. "Ocean City is a tight-knit community, and we grieve together in times like these. We are committed to supporting the family and ensuring that everything possible is done to prevent such tragedies in the future."

Although details remain limited on what happened and how, police say the toddler was hit while crossing the southbound tram lane of the boardwalk near Dorchester Street.

RELATED: Two-year-old killed by tram on Ocean City boardwalk

Both tram conductors remained on scene of the crash. Police are not publicly releasing the child's name at this time. Meehan said the town would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact detective Panitch by email at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov or by phone at 410-723-6610. Police ask that you reference case number 2024-00-3922.