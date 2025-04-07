Ocean City suspends boardwalk tram for 2025 season, months after child was struck and killed

OCEAN CITY, Md. — This August will mark one year since tragedy struck on Ocean City's boardwalk.

Last summer a 2-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a boardwalk tram.

Since the incident, Ocean City officials have suspended tram service.



Oc Tram Webcam VO

That will be the case again this summer, according to the town's website.

Ocean City's 2026 fiscal budget estimates the loss of tram service will cost the town $1,560,000.

Out of that amount the town usually allocates $475,160 towards tram worker salaries.

With that money no longer being budgeted, the projected annual tram expenses for fiscal year 2026 is $439,751.

However, the town's general government budget listed a $282,918 purchase for a Boardwalk Tram & Jeep.

Despite happening nearly eight-months ago, police have released very little on the follow-up investigation.

We've reached out to the Ocean City town manager for comment on the tram's future status.

