Ocean City to allow larger canopies on the beach this summer, but still no tents

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Temps over the past couple days have been rather hot, making many of us wish we were at the beach.

Speaking of, Ocean City is revising some summer rules.

Last year we told you about tents no longer being allowed, while the size of beach canopies were limited to 10 x 10 feet.

Well, this summer tents still aren't permitted but canopies can now be up to 15 x15 feet giving your party some extra shade.

Just make sure when putting your canopy up, that you leave six feet of clear walking space in between, otherwise you may be hearing from beach patrol. So, that means no chairs, coolers, etc... placed within six feet between canopies...

Another notable mention for those who enjoy walking their four legged furry friends along the shoreline.

In their latest meeting, the Ocean City Mayor and Council made clear that no dogs are allowed on the beach, whether leashed or not, at any time between May 1 and September 30.

To read over these latest changes, click here and scroll to page 36.