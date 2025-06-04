Ocean City Mayor & Council vote to ban tents on the beach

OCEAN CITY, Md. — More legislative changes in Ocean City as another busy summer gets ready to kickoff.

The latest ordinance passed by the Mayor and Council bans tents on the beach.

In May members of the council said they'd received increased complaints about the number of tents set up on the beach during peak hours.

As result local lawmakers voted to prohibit tents going forward, with exception to small baby tents, 3 x 3 x 3 feet or less.

The new rules define tents as "any structure with sides."

This means canopies are still allowed on the beach, as long as all four sides remain open.

Canopies are restricted in size to 10 x 10 feet.

The ordinance requires canopies to be at least three-feet apart from others nearby. They cannot be set up anytime before 10am.

According to the Council, the tent ban will "enhance safety, improve visibility, and ensure a more enjoyable experience for all beachgoers."

To read the full ordinance, click here and scroll to page 113.