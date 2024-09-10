Ocean City Inlet closing for over a month to prep for major events

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Who said after Labor Day Ocean City goes quiet?

Not so fast, Maryland's favorite beach town has a jam packed schedule the rest of September and most of October.

To prepare for upcoming major events, the inlet parking lot is closing today through October 13.

That's because OC BikeFest hits the town beginning September 11 through the 15th.

It's the largest motorcycle rally on the east coast featuring daily exhibits at the convention center and nightly concerts at the inlet.

Here's a sneak peak... Buck Cherry headlines Wednesday night. Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust take the stage Thursday, followed by Ted Nugent on Friday. Rock legends Styx and Cheap Trick close out the week on Saturday.

Vendors will remain on hand at the convention center until 2pm Sunday.

Just as the BikeFest leaves town, in comes the Oceans Calling Festival.

The three day concert extravaganza goes from September 27 through the 29th.

Huge musical acts such as Blink-182, 311, Sublime, O.A.R., The Killers, The Beach Boys, All-American Rejects, Dave Matthews Band, Counting Crows, Boyz II Men and Barenaked Ladies will all perform live.

Then the very next weekend from October 4-5, is Country Calling, which is the country music version of Oceans Calling featuring stars like Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Martina McBride, Clint Black, Riley Green, Tyler Childers, Lainey Wilson, Dwight Yoakam, Bailey Zimmerman, Brothers Osborne and Tanya Tucker.

After that, it's time for the Endless Summer Cruisin event that runs October 9-13.

A parade of classic cars will line the boardwalk each morning at 8am that Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Plus a beard contest Friday afternoon, and not to mention a neon & LED car show Saturday night.

By that time, the inlet will reopen to parking.

So there you have it, Ocean City remains your go to place for fun in the sun.