Maryland officials cannot confirm reported shark bite at Assateague

BERLIN, Md. — Assateague State Park staff say a person was possibly bitten by a shark Sunday morning.

The Berlin Fire Department Emergency Medical Services responded to treat the person and Natural Resources Police (NRP) were notified.

Neither Park Service staff nor NRP had the opportunity to examine the injury and can't definitively say it was a shark bite.

A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources says although shark bites are very rare, they're possible because several shark species live in the waters of Maryland's Atlantic coast.

There were two previous confirmed bites in recent years, both involving sandbar sharks: one on July 16, 2014 in Chiconteague Bay and one on Aug. 2, 2021 in Ocean City.