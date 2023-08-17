This adorable futon sofa is on sale at Walmart

Are you looking for some extra seating and bed space for your home? Or perhaps the college student in your life needs furniture for the dorm room or new apartment. Walmart has an amazing deal on a futon that could be the perfect addition to any home.

TheNovogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon is on sale at Walmart for $222. If you opt for the light green option, you’ll get a $158 savings (41%) from the $380 regular retail price. The dark gray is an even better deal at $183, or 45%, off the regular price of $405.

The price has drawn a lot of customer attention, and supplies are limited. So, you’ll want to act quickly to take advantage of this sale.

$222 at Walmart

As always, Walmart’s prices can change without notice, which is another reason to move quickly on this futon.

This split-back futon has a classic, Victorian design from its tufted seating down to its legs. The back splits to recline into many positions, including into a full-size bed.

It also comes with extra legs to support when the futon is used as a bed. These legs can be stored away when not in use.

Futons are convenient, especially for smaller areas like dorms, when space is limited. The 2-in-1 functional furniture allows students to relax while watching TV but quickly convert it to a bed when it’s time to sleep. This means less bulky furniture cramped in the room.

The futon comes in one box for easy delivery. It’s also simple to assemble with minimal tools.

In case this one does actually sell out before you can add it to your cart, we found a couple of other furniture deals worth checking out this week at Walmart, too.

$352.86 at Walmart

The Novogratz Upholstered Cassidy Futon is another attractive deal for space-saving furniture needs. You can now buy it for $352.86, marked down from the original $600 price. You’ll save $247.14 on this futon that transforms into a full-size bed. This sale price is only offered on the blue sofa at this time.

$338 at Walmart

Our last futon choice comes from the design experts of the famous “Queer Eye” Series. It’s on sale for $338, marked down $117 (25%)from its original retail price of $455

The Queer Eye Farnsworth futon has a more sleek, modern look and comes in light gray and dark green. The split-back is adjustable on both sides for multiple positions and folds flat into a full-size bed.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.