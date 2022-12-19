Fans around the world celebrate Argentina's World Cup win

Soccer fans worldwide celebrated Argentina's World Cup victory on Sunday.

Led by Lionel Messi, the team defeated France 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The win marked the team's third World Cup title, its first in 36 years.

The game was an exciting one, with both teams playing their hearts out.

After the first half, Argentina led 2-0 against France, with a 23rd-minute penalty kick goal by Messi and then another goal 13 minutes later by Angel Di Maria.

In the second half, France's Kylian Mbappé helped his team tie with Argentina with back-to-back goals.

The game went into extra time, with the score tied 2-2.

Messi was able to help Argentina take a 3-2 lead in extra time, but that lead was shortlived after France's Mbappé tied it 3-3 on a penalty kick.

The game was then decided on penalties dramatically after extra time ended in a 3-3 draw.

Mbappé and Messi both scored on their teams' first penalty kicks. France's Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties, which allowed Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel the opportunity to convert the decisive penalty.

After the win, Argentina fans gathered at Buenos Aires's iconic Obelisk to celebrate, while fans in Messi's hometown also held a massive celebration.

Things were less celebratory in France as French outlets Le Parisien and La Depeche reported that dozens of people were arrested across the country after clashing with police.