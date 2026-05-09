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School bus attendant accused of sexually assaulting 3 special needs children

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Hagerstown Police Department
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Posted

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A substitute school bus attendant has been arrested in connection to touching several students inappropriately on a school bus in Washington County.

After reviewing surveillance footage from inside the bus, the suspect was identified as 71-year-old Michael Sowers.

Sowers allegedly sexually assaulted three students. Two of the victims were boys and one was a girl.

Police say they range in age from five to nine years old. The children are all considered special needs.

Sowers faces multiple charges including second-degree assault, second-degree rape and multiple sex offenses.

This investigation is ongoing and it is possible that there are more victims police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Fleegal at afleegal@hagerstownpd.org.

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