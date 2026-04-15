Judge blocks construction on ICE detention center in Washington County for now

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Federal judge granted Maryland's motion for a preliminary injunction, continuing to block construction on a planned ICE detention center in Washington County.

U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson granted the State’s motion less than two weeksafter the federal government said it would pursue onlylimited work at the site until it completes additional environmental review.

The decision means that the government cannot convert the warehouse into an immigration detention facility while the lawsuit plays out.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown sued the federal government in February, arguing DHS bought the facility without conducting a required environmental review or giving the state a voice in the process. A federal judge agreed to temporarily halt construction in March.

In a statement today, Brown said, "Today’s preliminary injunction is a major victory that stops federal authorities from irreversibly damaging our waterways, our environment, and our communities before our lawsuit is even decided. And it ensures that the federal government cannot rush through the legal process required to open this facility in its frenzy to carry out its deportation goals."

Governor Wes Moore also reacted to the federal court decision, saying in a statement, "Construction on this proposed facility remains halted pending litigation, which is critical to protecting the community’s environment, public safety, health, and long-term economic stability. Today’s ruling shows that no one is above the law."

This decision is the latest development in a legal fight over the Department of Homeland Security's January purchase of the 825,000-square-foot warehouse near Williamsport for $102.4 million.

On February 10, the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution giving the facility its full support.

In a meeting with the commissioners last month, DHS clarified the new facility is a processing facility and not a detention center, with an average detainee stay of 3-7 days.

They acknowledged the facility would have 1,500 beds but anticipate using 500 on a typical day. Detainees would be processed there but transferred to a detention center out of state for long-term needs. They added that this could open 1,125 jobs.