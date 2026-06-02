Hagerstown teen hits a grand slam for mom

HAGERSTOWN — A big hit for a 14-year-old baseball player, and a lot of love for mom.

Jaybriel Jordan plays on the Base Hits team with the Hagerstown Pony League.

His mom is one of his biggest fans, but wasn't able to attend his May 31st game in because she was recovering from a recent surgery.

Dad was recording when Jaybriel hit a grand slam! After running the bases and celebrating with his team, he made sure Mom knew he was thinking of her.

Watch this heartwarming hit. (sound up!)

Grand Slam for Mom

Jaybriel almost hit another one out of the park, which would have been his 2nd grand slam of the game, all using a wooden bat.

