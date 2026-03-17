Hagerstown house fire turns fatal after mother succumbs to injuries

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A woman has died, and her 17-year-old son remains hospitalized in critical condition following a house fire in Hagerstown Friday.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Monae Williams-Lee.

She had another son, a 15-year-old, who escaped unharmed when a smoke alarm in the home activated.

"Our hearts break for the victim and her loved ones," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "In this case, a working smoke alarm alerted the other occupant and gave him the critical seconds needed to escape, while two others were rescued by brave members of the Hagerstown Fire Department."

The fire began just before 1 a.m. on Friday, and fire marshals concluded an unspecified electrical failure caused the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says this is the first fire fatality in Washington County this year.