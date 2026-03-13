Hagerstown house fire injures two people, displaces eight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Two people were injured and a total of eight displaced when a multi-family home on South Prospect Street went up in flames early Friday morning.

One of the people injured is in critical condition.

The Hagerstown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 1 a.m.

It took 67 firefighters more than an hour to get the fire under control.

Smoke detectors in the home alerted residents.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire appears to have started when a living room ceiling fan experienced an electrical malfunction.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who have been displaced.