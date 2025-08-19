Governor Wes Moore appeals FEMA denial of flood aid to Western Maryland

WESTERNPORT, Md. — Governor Wes Moore has appealed the federal government's denial of a Major Disaster Declaration for flooding in Western Maryland in May.

The state's initial request for aid was denied on July 22 in a letter from FEMA that stated assistance in Maryland was deemed unwarranted.

Floodwaters impacted more than 200 homes and businesses in western Maryland. Georges Creek reached a near-record level of 12.41 feet, overflowing into several towns in Allegany County.

The town of Westernport had the most significant damage.

Since the President’s initial denial, FEMA has validated an additional $17.9 million in damages, raising the total estimated damages to $33.7 million. This is nearly three times the State’s Federal threshold for assistance.

Allegany County’s threshold for FEMA Public Assistance is $321,460, and Maryland’s is $11,674,953.

“Maryland has met long-standing criteria for FEMA support in the wake of historic floods across Mountain Maryland. And this appeal isn’t simply justified, it’s necessary,” said Gov. Moore.

FEMA Public Assistance is only available through a Major Disaster Declaration issued by the President.

This would provide funding for Garrett and Allegany counties for repair of critical and public infrastructure like roads, bridges, public water systems and sewage systems.

In June, Governor Moore announced the first-ever use of the State Disaster Recovery Fund, providing $459,375 in recovery support for individuals impacted by the flooding. In July, Governor Moore announced an additional $1 million in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds for families in Garrett and Allegany counties.

