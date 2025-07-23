Gov. Moore says feds denied disaster assistance for May flooding in Western Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore says the federal government denied a request for disaster assistance related to May flooding in Western Maryland.

“A stationary low-pressure system in the Ohio River Valley produced extreme rainfall between May 12 and May 14, causing Georges Creek to reach a near-record level of 12.41 feet, overflowing into several towns in Allegany County," Moore said in a statement.

The Governor said he sought federal aid on June 13, accompanied by a review of estimated damage costs which came in at more than $15.8 million.

According to Moore, flooding damaged over 200 homes, numerous businesses, roads, bridges, railroads, sewer systems, and public utilities.

“These estimates are above and beyond the thresholds for disaster assistance set by FEMA. Historically, if the joint damage assessment process demonstrates eligible costs over and above the county and State indicator, disaster assistance has been awarded by the President," Moore's statement continued. "Allegany County’s threshold for FEMA Public Assistance is $321,460 and Maryland’s is $11,674,953."

So far the State has awarded more than $1.5 million through its own Disaster Recovery Fund and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Moore vowed to appeal the government's decision.