Disaster recovery funding announced for Allegany County following historic flooding

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — More help is coming to Allegany County following historic flooding that caused widespread damage in the area in May. Governor Wes Moore announced $459,375 in disaster recovery funding to help those affected.

Floodwaters impacted more than 200 homes and businesses in western Maryland. Georges Creek reached a near-record level of 12.41 feet, overflowing into several towns in Allegany County.

The town of Westernport had the most significant damage.

“In Maryland, we live mission-first, people always. These funds will help Marylanders get back on their feet in the wake of historic flooding,” said Gov. Moore.

Westernport Flooding

Allegany County collected data on damage assessments, showing recovery needs were beyond what the county could cover. That's when they requested assistance from the State Disaster Recovery Fund.

Volunteer organizations have provided more than $400,000 in support services so far, including cleaning up homes and businesses.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open at 103 1st Street, Westernport, which will serve both Allegany and Garrett counties. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two resource and support centers are also open in Westernport and Lonaconing.

