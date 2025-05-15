Governor Wes Moore declares state of emergency to accelerate response to flood damage in Western Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency in response to major flood damage in Allegany County.

The announcement was made Thursday while the governor was surveying the damage from Tuesday's statewide storm activity.

RELATED: Flooding in Allegany County causes evacuation warnings in certain areas

Floods have severely impacted the area, prompting evacuation efforts and even water rescues for students and staff from an elementary school.

Those floods in Allegany and Garrett counties were caused by 5 inches of rain, the second highest Georges Creek crest on record.

Governor Moore said the state of emergency was declared to accelerate the response.

“Today, our thoughts are with the Marylanders who have been directly impacted by this storm, and our gratitude is with all of the first responders, crisis managers, and public servants who raised their hands to support our people in a moment of need," said Gov. Moore.

The governor's office said that reports from the area confirmed a number of damaged structures and utility impacts, including gas line washouts.

Transportation routes have also experienced washouts and slides, and water services in the Town of Lonaconing have been suspended.

Response operations continued into Wednesday, with local jurisdictions transitioning to recovery efforts on Thursday.

Officials say no additional flooding is expected.

Earlier in the day, The Maryland Office of the Comptroller offered assistance to businesses impacted by the flooding.