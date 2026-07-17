Maryland under statewide Code Red Air Quality Alert as wildfire smoke moves in

Governor Wes Moore announced Friday that Maryland is under a Code Red Air Quality Alert statewide and a Code Purple alert in Western Maryland due to smoke from wildfires in Canada and the northern United States.

Office of the Governor

"For the health and safety of all Marylanders during the State's Code Red Air Quality Condition, we are advising extra precaution," said Moore. "At-risk populations should stay indoors and keep your windows closed to keep yourself safe. Please make sure to check in on your family, neighbors and loved ones."

Smoke is expected to affect the region through much of Saturday before conditions gradually improve.

You can find more on the forecast from meteorologist Stevie Daniels here.

For more information on air quality, the Maryland Department of Health advises residents to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, which you can find here. You can find additional information about the air quality conditions at the Maryland Department of the Environment website here.

