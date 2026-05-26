Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson shifts position on redrawing congressional maps

Senate President Bill Ferguson is changing his tune on redrawing the state's congressional maps.

Ferguson shifts on congressional maps as special session looms Ferguson shifts on congressional maps as special session looms

A special session now seems likely.

Ferguson now says the shift stems from changes to the Voting Rights Act.

He is in active conversations with democratic senators about a special session.

Ferguson still says issues within Maryland's state constitution prevent Democrats from redrawing the maps without risking giving up ground to Republicans.

Republicans have fought against it in the state but are severely outnumbered.

The most likely way forward is a special session after the primary to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Then, future legislatures would decide new maps.