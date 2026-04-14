ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tragedy in Baltimore County turned into action in Annapolis after pet owners were scammed by a fraudulent cremation business.

Bill related to Baltimore County pet cremation scandal passes Bill related to Baltimore County pet cremation scandal passes

Pet owners trusted their lost furry friends to someone who gave them sand and concrete instead of cremains.

It’s a story I’ve followed for a year, one that’s reached many people, including lawmakers like Delegate Nick Allen.

“I had a constituent actually reach out to me when this was happening about a year ago, told me about it, shared a story from the local news about it, and said, ‘As your constituent, can you do something about this, and I said yes," Allen said.

Allen sponsored the Pet Cremation and Burial Services Consumer Protection Act.

The bill passed both the House of Delegates early on and the Senate on the last day of the legislative session.

It requires pet crematories provide written service descriptions, keep detailed records, supply certificates of return for cremains and involves potential penalties for violations.

It's exciting legislation for Nikki Pickens and Joy Schoonover, who were victims of Loving Care Pet Funeral Services in Baltimore County.

“For us it makes a world of a difference. It gives us even more justice than what our hearts truly need," said Pickens.

Although lingering grief makes it bittersweet.

“I still haven’t been able to pull his box out and put him with his brother and sister," Schoonover said.

Allen told WMAR-2 News that this is a step in the right direction in recognizing pets as more than property.

“This could in theory compel a judge to kind of account for the best interests of the pet rather than just viewing it as a transfer or simple property.”

Baltimore County Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lippe says this is "another great announcement of valuing animals and holding individuals accountable for their care, even in death."

“Our main focus now is that our pets are not property. They’re not our homes; they’re not the cars that we drive. They are our family members," Pickens added.

Pickens and Schoonover will travel down to Annapolis to stand with Governor Wes Moore as he signs the bill.

