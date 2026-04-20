AARP announces 'Protect Week' to educate and protect vulnerable adults against severe financial scams

AARP announced "Protect Week" today, launching new efforts to protect vulnerable adults from financial scams.

AARP launches 'Protect Week' to protect adults from financial scams AARP launches 'Protect Week' to protect adults from financial scams

The initiative includes a week of free webinars and in-person meetings to educate people on how to identify potential victims of financial fraud and ways to protect themselves.

The week brings together eight state and federal agencies fighting the issue.

Several victims of financial scams, along with AARP Executive Council Member Karen Morgan, spoke about their experiences and how easy it is for thieves to take advantage.

"It's just one second. One second from having your life go on in the way you think it should to having your life completely, utterly upended in the worst possible way. One freaking second is all it takes," Morgan said.

Additionally, a "Matter for Mallory" report on Thursday looks at a scammer who keeps calling a Havre de Grace woman, claiming to be with Publisher's Clearing House. She says despite warnings from friends and family, another woman in her neighborhood lost hundreds of dollars in this scam.

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