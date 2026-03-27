ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An Ellicott City man celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family, and he credits his longevity to staying busy and "Vitamin B" — beer.

Harry Jones marked the milestone with a party today, but the celebrations do not end there. He is having another party on Sunday with his family.

World War II veteran in Ellicott City turns 100 years old and credits his long life to drinking beer World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family and beer

"I feel wonderful right now. I'll feel better after this [beer]," Jones said.

Jones has lived a full life, serving in World War II and even shaking hands with President Franklin Roosevelt.

He and his wife, Mary Anne, have been together for more than 60 years. Together, they raised three sons and a daughter. Jones now has 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

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