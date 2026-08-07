WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — This weekend, the Howard County Fair kicks off for its 80th year, an event that's been paying homage to the county's agricultural roots.

“An homage to that but also a way to keep it going, because agriculture is not just history in Howard County, it is still alive,” Jim Moxley, president of the Howard County Fair Association, said.

The fair runs from Saturday, August 8, through Saturday, August 15, and the fairgrounds are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What to expect at the 80th annual Howard County Fair kicking off this weekend 80th Howard County Fair kicks off Saturday

It features food, rides, and games, as well as turkey calling contests, square dancing, and daily live performances in the evenings. There is so much going on that it's hard for Moxley to choose a favorite.

But that being said:

“I’m partial to the livestock shows; I grew up going to livestock here since I was a little kid,” Moxley said.

Jim Moxley Jim Moxley, now the Howard County Fair Association president, used to regularly compete in livestock shows.

Sisters Nicole and Caroline Arrowsmith of Lancaster have been bringing their dairy cattle to exhibit since they can remember.

“It's our favorite fair of the year, just to speak with exhibitors and show off our animals and compete, and be with friends,” Nicole said.

Preparations have been underway all week at the fairgrounds as vendors prepare for an influx of crowds over the next eight days.

Like Leonard Goetz, originally from Simpsonville, is carrying on the family tradition selling Lenny's bighearted sausages and ice cream made with 80% buttermilk.

“There are people that come out to the fair and they say the only reason I’m here is to get your ice cream,” he said.

If you're looking for other ways to cool down, the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department is selling snowballs, among other crowd favorites.

Pieter Lucas says the fair is one of their largest fundraisers of the year.

“We provide the best value here at the fairgrounds, I think for our food items: $4 for a snowball, $8 for a funnel cake, $4 for a hot dog,” Pieter Lucas said.

They’ve also got a dunk tank, which is a huge hit.

“We have a new revamped lower fair area, which will have pony rides for people, a petting zoo for people and a variety of other things that you can actually interact with. I hope people come and check that out," Moxley said.

WMAR-2 News (KJ Simpson) A preview of the many animal exhibitions to come: an open goat show on Friday, August 7, 2026.

You can find more information on their website.

Day pass tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children get in for free.