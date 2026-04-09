Three new bills signed in Howard County to transform historic jail and add affordable housing units

Three new bills were signed in Howard County today.

Howard County signs three new bills to transform historic jail and add housing Howard County signs three new bills to transform historic jail and add housing

One of the bills clears the way to transform a historic jail in Ellicott City into a space for education and community use.

Another creates a permanent interfaith commission, meant to bring people together as the county responds to rising hate and division.

A third bill supports the redevelopment of an aging housing community, adding many affordable homes.

“Everyone deserves a place to belong… a place in our community and a place to call home,” says Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Construction on some of these projects could begin in the coming months.