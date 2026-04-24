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Three Columbia Association board members removed from positions following ethics violation investigation

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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Three members of the Columbia Association (CA) Board of Directors have been removed for ethics violations following a CA Ethics Panel investigation.

According to authorities, Reg Avery, Karin Emery, and Eric Greenberg are no longer on the CA Board of Directors and Columbia Council members.

This decision was announced Thursday and comes after an ethics investigation report and recommendations made to the Board of Directors on April 9, which were reviewed on April 14.

“This board takes its obligations to Columbia Association and the Columbia community seriously, and that includes maintaining the integrity of our governance,” said Chair Collin Sullivan.

“Tonight's action reflects that commitment.”

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