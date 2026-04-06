The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Maryland with exclusive treats and collectibles for local fans

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returned to Maryland this weekend, making a stop at The Mall in Columbia.

WATCH: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Maryland with exclusive merchandise Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Maryland with exclusive merchandise

The truck brings exclusive treats and collectibles for Hello Kitty fans.

"Hello Kitty Cafe is pretty much an exclusive merchandise that we sell for Hello Kitty. Uh, it's for the 10th anniversary," an unidentified representative said.

On April 18, the truck will be at The Avenue at White Marsh.

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