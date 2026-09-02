Teen charged for breaking into Elkridge liquor store using a stolen car

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A Jessup teen is now facing multiple criminal charges after Howard County police say he drove into a liquor store with a stolen car to steal merchandise.

The incident happened overnight Tuesday on Troy Hill Drive off of Route 1 and left the glass storefront smashed. It was boarded up by Wednesday morning.

A store employee at the WineCulture told WMAR-2 News that multiple bottles of top-shelf tequila had been stolen and surveillance footage was handed over to police.

The department reports officers were able to locate the 17-year-old “a short time” following the crime.

He is now charged with burglary, breaking into a vehicle and malicious destruction of property.