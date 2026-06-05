'Surreal': Howard County Project Literacy adult learners earn diplomas, open new doors

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Building community, opening the door to new opportunities and achieving goals, that's what the Howard County Library System's Project Literacy program is all about.

Howard County Project Literacy adult learners earn diplomas, open new doors 14 adult learners graduate from Howard County Library's Project Literacy

On Thursday night, 14 adult learners celebrated completing this program at Howard County Library's Miller Branch in Ellicott City.

Graduates turned their tassels, received flowers, and earned their high school diplomas at the emotional ceremony, where they addressed their family, friends and tutors.

Taylor Epps A graduate and her family

"Life's full of challenges, especially for people who speak English as a second language and for people who didn't get a chance to finish high school, but they are determined, they don't want to be left out, and they keep coming back," Emma Ostendorp, Adult Basic Education Manager, said.

For graduate Eliza Lockhart, earning her diploma was a long-time goal.

"I quit school when I had my first son, when I was 16 years old. I started the program in 2020 in Anne Arundel, and I came back because one of my offers got rescinded because I didn't have my diploma," Lockhart said.

Lockhart achieved her diploma while also getting certified as an ASL interpreter and raising her children.

Taylor Epps Eliza Lockhart and her family

It's a multifaceted program with some graduates celebrating learning English as a second language, some earning their external high school diploma or GED, and others celebrating becoming citizens.

"This program is amazing. We can learn so much about American culture, so much about how to buy a car, how to buy different things," graduate Eloiza Araque said.

Fellow graduate Annie Aragon said the experience went beyond language learning.

"As immigrants, having this diploma means it's more than language that we learn; it's a way of living that we learn," Aragon said.

Students work with volunteers and teachers — all at no cost.

"This is why it's so great, Howard County Library System is the only library system in the state of Maryland that offers a high school diploma system free of charge," Ostendorp said.

As for what comes next, the graduates are looking ahead with optimism.

Taylor Epps Annie Aragon getting her diploma

"Maybe some college! I don't know yet," Aragon said.

"Maybe college or university, I got more," Araque said. "No age, we don't have timelines, we have only dreams to do."

"Seeing what else is out there, maybe a second career, who knows!" Lockhart said. "It's never too late to achieve anything you want to achieve, never give up."

Those interested in volunteering or joining the Project Literacy program can find more information through the Howard County Library System.

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