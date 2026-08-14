COLUMBIA, Md. — Neighbors in Stone Ridge say they caught a subcontractor illegally dumping herbicide into storm drains that lead to the Chesapeake Bay earlier this week.

Paul Rader and another neighbor spotted an employee of Hillside Lawn Service Tuesday morning and believed the spraying was not supposed to be happening at all.

"He asked if he was being filmed and we said 'yes,' and then threatened to spray us, curse at us, and then after that confrontation, stuck the nozzle of his pesticide sprayer down our storm drain and the truck was leaking as well," Rader said.

Stone Ridge neighbor disappointed by county findings after complaint filed for storm drain dumping Stone Ridge neighbor's complaint goes down the drain

Video captured at the scene shows a neighbor confronting the worker and asking what specific chemicals are being sprayed.

Hillside Lawn Service disputes any herbicide or chemicals were discharged in the drain. Chief Operating Officer Matt Cline said in a statement that "the nozzle shown was not dispensing product at the time." Cline also said the employee's interaction with neighbors is being addressed internally.

A stormwater inspector from Howard County's Department of Public Works visited the site Thursday and reported they did not see or smell any chemical discharge.

Rader said he is not satisfied with the county's findings, feeling valid concerns have been dismissed again. He's also alerted the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

"If one person gets away with this, then everyone feels emboldened, and I've seen that as well," he said.

WMAR-2 NEWS (Blair Sabol) Neighbors have raised concerns about a lawn care company's pesticide practices in Stone Ridge, located in the Columbia village of Kings Contrivance.

Neighbor Emily Lall said there have been multiple issues with the subcontractor, including failing to put up signage and spraying in areas where they are not permitted, including a nearby stream.

The Columbia Association, which manages the stream, has alerted local and state agencies due to the concerns.

Lall said the stream is a gathering spot for the community.

"The whole neighborhood is always down there, getting tadpoles, trying to catch fish, playing in the stream. Now it's like, I feel like I can't do that," Lall said.

"My dog swims in the Middle Patuxent [river] sometimes. And now, knowing what gets spilled in here, I don't know if I'm ever going to do that ever again," Rader said.

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