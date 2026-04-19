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Springfest brings live music, food trucks, and local crafts to Ellicott City to celebrate the season

Springfest brings live music and local crafts to Ellicott City in Howard County
KJ Simpspn
Springfest brings live music and local crafts to Ellicott City in Howard County
Springfest brings live music and local crafts to Ellicott City in Howard County
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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Springfest brought live music, local crafts, and food trucks to Ellicott City yesterday to celebrate the season in Howard County.

Springfest brings live music and local crafts to Ellicott City in Howard County

Springfest brings live music and local crafts to Ellicott City in Howard County

The event featured live performances across three stages, activities for children, and beer and wine gardens.

"It's just such a good community event. Everyone comes together and shows out. And all of the small businesses definitely feel the love," Claudia DiTomasso said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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