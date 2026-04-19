Speeding motorcycle rider dies in t-bone crash along Marriottsville Road

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A t-bone crash involving a motorcycle left a 24-year-old Hampstead man dead on Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:30pm, along Marriottsville Road in Howard County.

That's where a Yamaha FZ09 was heading northbound when it collided with an oncoming Nissan Rogue that was trying to make a left turn onto Warwick Way.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed," Howard County Police said in a press release.

The motorcycle rider later died at University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Police say the Nissan driver, who was not hurt, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Marriottsville Road was reopened after being closed for about three-hours.