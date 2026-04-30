Romanian citizen jailed for swindling Maryland residents out of nearly $344k in stolen SNAP benefits

BALTIMORE — A Romanian citizen illegally living in the U.S. will spend more than two years in federal prison for swindling at least 15 Maryland residents out of nearly $344,000 in food stamp (SNAP) benefits.

Federal prosecutors say 22-year-old Maria Roza Tomescu defrauded victims by using skimming devices to steal money from their EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards.

In many cases Tomescu installed the devices at check-out counters of various stores, including a Columbia Wal-Mart and Laurel 7-Eleven.

Tomescu collected information from the devices to fraudulently duplicate EBT cards, enabling her to purchase personal items like Red Bull at Sam's Club in Severn.

Baltimore County Police stopped Tomescu in 2025 at which time she gave them a false Italian driver’s license.

It turns out Tomescu opened two bank accounts using the false identity, using them to deposit checks made out to area churches.

Tomescu's scheme also expanded into other states including California, Kentucky, Tennessee, and New York.

Last month we reported on Tomescu's co-conspirator, Fabritio Sardaru, being sentenced to prison.

Over the past few years, WMAR-2 News has reported extensively on EBT thefts in the State.

Since March 2023 Maryland has replaced more than $48 million in stolen benefits.

