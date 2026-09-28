Riley Green is coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2027. Here’s when tickets go on sale

COLUMBIA, Md. — Country singer Riley Green is coming to Columbia next summer.

Green will bring his “That’s Just Me Tour” to Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 22, 2027.

Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland will join Green for the Columbia stop.

The 29-date tour follows the release of Green’s fourth studio album, That’s Just Me. The 19-track album includes “My Way,” “Go Again” featuring Hannah McFarland and “Well Well Whiskey” featuring Jake Worthington.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. Presales begin Tuesday, September 29.

Green is also partnering with local schools during the tour. According to the announcement, $1 from every ticket sold will go to participating schools to support students and school programs, while another $2 will support the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund.

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