Annapolis Pride Parade to bring road closures, parking changes on Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival returns Saturday, bringing road closures and parking restrictions to parts of the city.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Calvert and Bladen streets. It will travel along Calvert Street, Northwest Street and Church Circle before continuing down West Street and ending at Amos Garrett Boulevard.

The festival runs from noon until about 6 p.m. at the Bates Athletic Complex.

St. John’s Street, Bloomsbury Square Street and part of Calvert Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rolling road closures are also planned along the parade route.

Paid parking is available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and several city garages. The State Garage at Calvert and St. John’s streets offers free weekend parking.

A free shuttle will run from the stadium to the parade area in the morning and between the stadium and festival in the afternoon.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata will serve as grand marshal and headline entertainer.

The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival is typically held in June, but organizers moved this year’s event to October.

The parade was also moved last year from May to October due to bad weather,

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